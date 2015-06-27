BRUSSELS, June 27 Another extension of the bailout programme for Greece that would allow the country to make use of the funds still remaining in it is highly unlikely because several euro zone governments will not accept it, a euro zone official said on Saturday.

Greece's bailout expires on June 30 and the 15.3 billion still in it will cease to be available to Athens after that deadline.

Greece, however, wants to ask euro zone finance ministers for an extension of the deadline for the third time to accommodate a referendum on July 5 on whether it will accept reforms that creditors demand in exchange for new funding.

"An extension of the programme is highly unlikely as several member states won't accept it," the euro zone official, close to the talks, said as finance ministers gathered for a meeting in Brussels.

The Dutch deputy finance minister said his country saw no need to extend the bailout.