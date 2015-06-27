BRUSSELS, June 27 Another extension of the
bailout programme for Greece that would allow the country to
make use of the funds still remaining in it is highly unlikely
because several euro zone governments will not accept it, a euro
zone official said on Saturday.
Greece's bailout expires on June 30 and the 15.3 billion
still in it will cease to be available to Athens after that
deadline.
Greece, however, wants to ask euro zone finance ministers
for an extension of the deadline for the third time to
accommodate a referendum on July 5 on whether it will accept
reforms that creditors demand in exchange for new funding.
"An extension of the programme is highly unlikely as several
member states won't accept it," the euro zone official, close to
the talks, said as finance ministers gathered for a meeting in
Brussels.
The Dutch deputy finance minister said his country saw no
need to extend the bailout.
