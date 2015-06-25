BRUSSELS, June 25 Euro zone finance ministers discussed rival proposals presented by both Greece and its creditors on Thursday, and both texts came in for criticism from participants, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told reporters

"Interestingly, several colleagues disagreed and criticised not only our text but also the text of the institutions," Varoufakis said after the Eurogroup meeting to discuss a deal to keep Greece afloat.

He said Greece's EU and IMF creditors would consider the two proposals again and continue discussions with the Greek government until a solution is found.

"We shall continue our deliberations, the institutions are going to look again at the two documents - our documents and their own, there will be discussions with the Greek government, and we'll continue until we find a solution," he said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Ingrid Melander)