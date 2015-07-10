BRUSSELS, July 10 Euro zone finance ministers
will only discuss bridging finance for Greece to tide it over
until a bailout loan is ready after they have agreed to
negotiate such a medium-term loan, a senior EU official said on
Friday.
Speaking ahead of a Eurogroup meeting of ministers on
Saturday, he told reporters that if the ministers agreed to
launch negotiations on a bailout, a planned summit of euro zone
leaders on Sunday would not be required.
It was not immediately clear, however, whether it would
nonetheless go ahead.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by
Barbara Lewis)