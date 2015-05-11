BERLIN May 11 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble and his Greek counterpart Yanis Varoufakis will meet
in Brussels on Monday ahead of a Eurogroup meeting of euro zone
finance ministers, a spokesman for the German finance ministry
said.
He did not confirm the time at which the pair would meet but
said it would be before the gathering starts at 1300 GMT.
Euro zone officials have ruled out a deal with Greece at
Monday's meeting and said any statement they make is unlikely to
be enough to allow the European Central Bank to raise the limit
on short-term Treasury bills that Greek banks can buy - a move
Athens has sought as a way to avert a national bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)