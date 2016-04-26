By George Georgiopoulos
| ATHENS, April 26
ATHENS, April 26 The Greek government is using
cash surpluses deposited by public sector entities to pay its
bills because delays on a bailout review have stopped funds from
international lenders being disbursed, officials said on
Tuesday.
Shut out of debt markets and with aid from its official
lenders frozen, Greece has borrowed the cash that institutions
such as schools, hospitals and utilities must deposit with the
central bank if they do not immediately need it.
The government has used between roughly nine billion euros
($10 billion) and 10 billion through repurchase agreements since
last year, most of which has been rolled over, officials said.
"The situation is not pleasant but not as dramatic as last
year," said one government official, who declined to be named.
"But the more time passes without concluding the review, we
could find ourselves with our backs against the wall."
"The cash earned an annual 3.7 percent on average in the
second half of last year and the return during the first half of
2016 is similar, better than what the entities would have been
earning from commercial banks," a second official said.
A third bailout deal of up to 86 billion euros was agreed
last summer but a review of compliance with the terms of the
agreement was expected to be completed late last year and
Athens is still scrambling to conclude those requirements.
"It has been a bumpy road since mid April but Greece can
make it and not go bust until the end of May or early June by
also using pension funds cash reserves and piling up state
arrears if needed," a senior government official told Reuters.
Public entities, including parliament and the state manpower
organisation (OAED), have deposited nearly 500 million euros
with the central bank this month, the officials said.
As well as surplus cash that public entities that have not
deposited at the Bank of Greece, there are a few billion euros
that state pension funds have on deposit at commercial banks
which could be tapped via repos, the officials said.
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Louise
Ireland)