* Greece expected to get two more years to meet budget goals
* Extra time will cost 32.6 bln euros, say EU-IMF inspectors
* Unclear how the funding gap will be financed
* Euro zone ministers meeting to discuss Greek financing
By Matthias Sobolewski
BERLIN, Nov 12 Greece will get two more years to
reach previously agreed budget goals but the extra will cost the
euro zone an additional 32.6 billion euros, draft documents
prepared for a meeting of euro zone finance ministers showed on
Monday.
The documents were drafted by the International Monetary
Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission --
together known as the troika -- as a basis for discussions on
unfreezing emergency lending to Athens after the country fell
behind with reforms and fiscal consolidation.
The aim of an extension is to give Greece time to achieve a
primary budget surplus, which does not include the cost of debt
financing, which would indicate that the economy is back on
track and able to cover its debts without more borrowing.
"Our revised fiscal program targets the 4.5 percent of GDP
primary surplus target by 2016, two years later than foreseen,"
a draft letter of intent between Athens and the IMF said.
"The smoother path will help to moderate the impact of
fiscal adjustment on the economy," said the draft.
The two extra years will allow the Greek economy, which will
enter its sixth year of recession in 2013, to more quickly
return to growth, without which it will not be able to service
its debt, seen at 190 percent of GDP next year.
But the slower fiscal consolidation will also mean that the
euro zone will have to lend Greece more money to keep it solvent
during that time.
"To close the financing gap for the period through 2014,
additional programme financing of some 15 billion is required
in the short-term compared to the March 2012 assessment," the
report said, although the figures were placed in square
brackets. Figures in brackets usually mean the number can still
be changed in discussions among ministers.
"Financing needs for the Greek sovereign have to be
increased also for the period 2015-16 given the higher debt
profile, but also as access to capital markets remains
uncertain," it said.
"Additional financing needs for 2015-16 amount to 14.1
billion if the originally scheduled fiscal adjustment path is
maintained and to 17.6bn if the fiscal adjustment path is
extended by two years," the report said, again bracketing the
figures.
The report said that even though the perception of Greek
policies and credibility could much improve if the country
manages to sucessfuly implement reforms for two years, markets
would probably remain sceptical about Greece for longer.
The report said that because of the fragility of political
support for the Greek government, the economic adjustment
programme was risky.
"Risks to the programme remain very large. The key risks
concern the overall policy implementation, given that the
coalition supporting the government appears fragile and some
components of the programme face political resistance, despite
the determination of the government," the report said.
"Moreover, the impact on the weakened economy of the
pronounced fiscal consolidation in 2013 may be stronger than
currently foreseen, even though it could also be mitigated by
the liquidity injection from clearance of government arrears.
"Important budgetary measures are likely to be challenged in
courts, which could lead to the need to fill a fiscal gap
emerging as a consequence. Should product and services market
reforms not accelerate as foreseen under the programme, positive
economic growth could not return in 2014 as foreseen," it said.
The report said that a return to sustained growth could only
be achieved once Greece fully and swiftly implements structural
reforms.
"This will require breaking the resistance of vested
interests and the prevailing rent-seeking mentality of powerful
pressure groups," it said.
There were upside risks too, the report said. These could
materialise if there was no longer uncertainty about policy
implementation, which would help confidence, and support a
stronger recovery of investment.