BRUSSELS Aug 26 Collateral remains an "absolute precondition" for Finland to take part in the euro zone's second bailout package for Greece, a senior Finnish finance official said on Friday.

An EU news website earlier reported that Finland had abandoned its demands for collateral under pressure from Germany. But the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that was not the case.

"There seems to have been some misunderstanding. Our demand is still very valid. Collateral is an absolute precondition for Finland to take part in the package," he said.

"Discussions are continuing to find a way that makes it possible to have that collateral."

Senior euro zone finance officials are scheduled to speak by phone on Friday to discuss the details of the collateral arrangement and decide whether only Finland will receive collateral for its loans or whether a formula can be worked out for other euro zone members also to receive collateral.

