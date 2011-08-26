BRUSSELS Aug 26 Collateral remains an "absolute
precondition" for Finland to take part in the euro zone's second
bailout package for Greece, a senior Finnish finance official
said on Friday.
An EU news website earlier reported that Finland had
abandoned its demands for collateral under pressure from
Germany. But the official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said that was not the case.
"There seems to have been some misunderstanding. Our demand
is still very valid. Collateral is an absolute precondition for
Finland to take part in the package," he said.
"Discussions are continuing to find a way that makes it
possible to have that collateral."
Senior euro zone finance officials are scheduled to speak by
phone on Friday to discuss the details of the collateral
arrangement and decide whether only Finland will receive
collateral for its loans or whether a formula can be worked out
for other euro zone members also to receive collateral.
(Editing by Rex Merrifield)