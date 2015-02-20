HELSINKI Feb 20 Finland's finance minister said he was hopeful that euro zone finance ministers could reach a deal on extending Greece's bailout programme at their meeting on Friday.

"Last night, a spark of hope arose that an understanding could be reached ... so that Greece could continue the underlying programme to strengthen its economy," Antti Rinne said in a live streamed interview with the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

Finland and Germany earlier rejected a Greek proposal for a six-month extension to its euro zone loan agreement.

