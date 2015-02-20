UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HELSINKI Feb 20 Finland's finance minister said he was hopeful that euro zone finance ministers could reach a deal on extending Greece's bailout programme at their meeting on Friday.
"Last night, a spark of hope arose that an understanding could be reached ... so that Greece could continue the underlying programme to strengthen its economy," Antti Rinne said in a live streamed interview with the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.
Finland and Germany earlier rejected a Greek proposal for a six-month extension to its euro zone loan agreement.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts