HELSINKI, April 9 Greece could be forced to leave the euro zone soon if it fails to meet the conditions laid down by the Euro Group to receive further funding, the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat said, quoting a secret memorandum by the Finnish finance ministry.

According to the memo dated March 27, Finland's government must prepare for the possibility that Greece will run out of cash before the end of June.

"Very difficult political decisions" regarding Greece may need to be taken before that time, the memo said, according to the newspaper. Those include whether Greece can remain part of the single currency area.

Greece can only be provided further funding and loans if it completes the reform program as agreed, it added.

The finance ministry was not available for comment.

A Greek government official told Reuters on Thursday that Greece will pay a 450 million-euro ($485 million) loan instalment to the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Larry King)