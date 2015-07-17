HELSINKI, July 17 Finland supported the idea of Greece temporarily leaving the euro zone at Sunday's emergency meeting of the bloc's finance ministers, a government memorandum showed on Friday.

One of Europe's most hawkish countries over euro zone bailouts, Finland was of the view that Greece's initial reform proposal wasn't sufficient to start negotiations on the third loan package.

"A sustainable solution to Greece's financial problems can be found in an alternative where Greece is temporarily outside the monetary union. Even this option requires outside help for Greece," the memo published on parliament website and dated on Sunday stated.

However, it added that the Nordic country would not alone block the process.

Eventually, Finland's parliament voted on Thursday for negotiations over a new bailout deal for Greece as well as talks on new bridge financing.

That was hard to swallow for foreign minister Timo Soini, the leader of the eurosceptic Finns Party that joined a centre-right coalition that took office in May.

"I didn't want a government crisis in Finland on top of our domestic problems," Soini, known for opposing bailouts since the start of the euro zone crisis, said in a blog post.

The bloc's bailout fund decided on Friday formally to open negotiations with Greece on a third programme of assistance that could total 86 billion euros ($93 billion) over three years. ($1 = 0.9218 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Hugh Lawson)