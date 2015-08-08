TURKU Aug 8 Finland could stay out of a planned third bailout package for Greece, the Nordic country's eurosceptic foreign minister said on Saturday.

"The government has a very tight policy on this. We will not accept increasing Finland's liabilities, or cuts in Greece's debts," Foreign Minister Timo Soini told Reuters on the sidelines of a congress of his The Finns party.

He said he believed the bailout policy would not work, adding that the most likely scenario in the long term was Greece's exit from the euro zone.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that Greece and its international creditors were on track to complete a draft deal on the third bailout by Tuesday. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alison Williams)