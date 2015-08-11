HELSINKI Aug 11 More work remains to be done with the deal for Greece's third bailout, Finland's finance minister said on Tuesday.

"We must take one step at a time, agreement is a big word," Finance Minister Alexander Stubb told reporters, when asked about the deal between Greece and its international lenders.

"There remains work to be done with details," Stubb added, saying the government will decide its stance later this week.

Stubb said Finland required International Monetary Fund to participate in the package. He also said Greece's loan maturities could be lengthened, but ruled out debt cuts. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alison Williams)