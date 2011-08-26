(Adds comments from minister's aide, background)
BRUSSELS/HELSINKI, Aug 26 Finland is standing by
its demand for collateral as an "absolute precondition" for new
loans to Greece, an official said on Friday, while others said
the government was open to tweaking its deal with Athens for
security on its loans.
An EU news website earlier reported that Finland had
abandoned its demands for collateral under pressure from
Germany. A Finnish government official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said that was not the case.
"There seems to have been some misunderstanding. Our demand
is still very valid. Collateral is an absolute precondition for
Finland to take part in the package," the official told Reuters.
"Discussions are continuing to find a way that makes it
possible to have that collateral."
An aide to Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen, however, said
Finland was open to tweaking its agreement if other euro zone
members object.
"If the deal between Finland and Greece does not suit other
countries, we have to find some alternative models," said Matti
Hirvola, Urpilainen's aide said. "The talks are ongoing. We hope
we can find a model that suits everybody."
Other euro zone countries have responded angrily to the
Finnish deal, with some saying they should get equal treatment,
and the resulting row threatens to deal work on implementing a
second Greek bailout and other steps to ease the euro zone's
debt crisis.
Another Finnish official, also speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the government was now open to accepting Greek
privatisation assets as collateral before they are put on the
block for sale.
Finland's initial deal with Greece allowed it to receive
cash as collateral. That would have required Greece to deposit
about 500 million euros ($717.6 million) in an escrow account to
guarantee Finland's 1.4 billion euros of loans.
"You cannot sell all privatisation assets right away, it can
take years. So our proposal is that you get assets into the
privatisation agency and before you sell them, you use them for
collateral," the official said.
FACE OFF
Senior euro zone finance officials will speak by phone on
Friday to discuss the details of the collateral arrangement and
decide whether only Finland will receive collateral for its
loans or whether a formula can be worked out for other countries
also to receive collateral.
Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen on Tuesday threatened to drop
out of the Greek bailout without the assurance of collateral.
But speculation has been mounting that Finland may have to back
down after other euro zone members such as Austria and the
Netherlands demanded similar treatment and criticised the
two-way deal.
The demand for collateral has become a major political issue
in Finland, where the opposition True Finns party's anti-bailout
message is gaining popularity with Finns fed up with helping
indebted governments while they face austerity at home.
Katainen leads a largely pro-Europe coalition government,
but the second-biggest party of Social Democrats agreed to take
part and vote for European bailout plans on the condition that
Finland be granted collateral for loans.
($1 = 0.697 Euros)
