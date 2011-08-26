(Adds comments from minister's aide, background)

* Finland remains adamant on collateral from Greece

* Open to accepting assets rather than cash as collateral

* Senior officials discussing options on Friday

By Luke Baker and Terhi Kinnunen

BRUSSELS/HELSINKI, Aug 26 Finland is standing by its demand for collateral as an "absolute precondition" for new loans to Greece, an official said on Friday, while others said the government was open to tweaking its deal with Athens for security on its loans.

An EU news website earlier reported that Finland had abandoned its demands for collateral under pressure from Germany. A Finnish government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that was not the case.

"There seems to have been some misunderstanding. Our demand is still very valid. Collateral is an absolute precondition for Finland to take part in the package," the official told Reuters.

"Discussions are continuing to find a way that makes it possible to have that collateral."

An aide to Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen, however, said Finland was open to tweaking its agreement if other euro zone members object.

"If the deal between Finland and Greece does not suit other countries, we have to find some alternative models," said Matti Hirvola, Urpilainen's aide said. "The talks are ongoing. We hope we can find a model that suits everybody."

Other euro zone countries have responded angrily to the Finnish deal, with some saying they should get equal treatment, and the resulting row threatens to deal work on implementing a second Greek bailout and other steps to ease the euro zone's debt crisis.

Another Finnish official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the government was now open to accepting Greek privatisation assets as collateral before they are put on the block for sale.

Finland's initial deal with Greece allowed it to receive cash as collateral. That would have required Greece to deposit about 500 million euros ($717.6 million) in an escrow account to guarantee Finland's 1.4 billion euros of loans.

"You cannot sell all privatisation assets right away, it can take years. So our proposal is that you get assets into the privatisation agency and before you sell them, you use them for collateral," the official said.

FACE OFF

Senior euro zone finance officials will speak by phone on Friday to discuss the details of the collateral arrangement and decide whether only Finland will receive collateral for its loans or whether a formula can be worked out for other countries also to receive collateral.

Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen on Tuesday threatened to drop out of the Greek bailout without the assurance of collateral. But speculation has been mounting that Finland may have to back down after other euro zone members such as Austria and the Netherlands demanded similar treatment and criticised the two-way deal.

The demand for collateral has become a major political issue in Finland, where the opposition True Finns party's anti-bailout message is gaining popularity with Finns fed up with helping indebted governments while they face austerity at home.

Katainen leads a largely pro-Europe coalition government, but the second-biggest party of Social Democrats agreed to take part and vote for European bailout plans on the condition that Finland be granted collateral for loans. ($1 = 0.697 Euros) (Reporting by Luke Baker in Brussels, Terhi Kinnunen in Helsinki)