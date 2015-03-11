ATHENS, March 12 The European Central Bank is
pursuing a restrictive policy on Greece to exert pressure on
Athens and its official lenders to agree on a path that will
lead the country out of its crisis, Greece's finance minister
said on Thursday.
"The ECB in my opinion is pursuing a policy that can be
considered asphyxiating toward our government," Greek Finance
Minister Yanis Varoufakis told Greece's Mega TV in an interview.
The ECB has refused to give Athens any leeway to issue
short-term debt to meet its funding needs amid a cash crunch as
leftover bailout funds remain on hold.
Varoufakis said the ECB's stance is also aimed at Greece's
euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund funding
its bailout, as a way to also force them to find a solution with
Athens.
Asked about his relationship with his German counterpart,
Wolfgang Schaeuble, the minister said: "Mr. Schaeuble has told
me I have lost the trust of the German government, I have told
him that I never had it."
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by G Crosse)