BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reaches Jay Peak settlement
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
ATHENS Jan 18 Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Monday Athens would be willing to discuss pension reforms with the IMF, provided it had assurances a review of bailout reforms was concluded in a timely manner.
"If we do not conclude it in a timely manner this programme cannot come to fruition," Tsakalotos told a news conference.
"Time for us is precious... if the assessment is swiftly concluded, we can move swiftly to a discussion on debt (relief)," Tsakalotos told a news conference, referring to contacts he had in European capitals last week."
"We will not follow the practice of past governments, of endless discussions on assessments." (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Trump administration on Thursday issued a final rule that will shorten the Obamacare enrollment period and give insurers more of what they say they need in the individual insurance market, likely making it harder for some consumers to purchase insurance, healthcare experts said.