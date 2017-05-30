ATHENS May 30 Greek Finance Minister Euclid
Tsakalotos on Tuesday dismissed reports in Germany's Bild
newspaper that the country could default on July debt
repayments.
"Bild has distorted what I said yesterday. I never said that
Greece would not repay debt in July. There is no such issue," he
told Reuters.
"What I did say is that the disbursement was not an issue,
because all sides agreed that we have kept to our commitments.
But the Greek government feels that a disbursement without
clarity on debt is not enough to turn the Greek economy around,"
he said.
(Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)