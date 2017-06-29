US STOCKS-Futures slightly higher ahead of consumer spending data
* Futures slightly higher: Dow up 44 pts, S&P up 5.75 pts, Nasdaq up 25 pts
ATHENS, June 29 Greece's short-term objective is to return to bond markets and this will be possible even without the inclusion of its bonds in the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.
"The Greek government now has a short to medium-term objective which is of course access to the markets, which is... a possibility with or without QE," said Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos at an Economist conference in Athens.
"We don't want to go too early but ... when we do go we want to ensure that markets know that this is part of a strategy," he said.
Tsakalotos said he was "entirely confident" that Greece would post "good growth" in 2017 and 2018.
"The medium term (target) is to make sure that this growth is sustainable," he said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas)
LONDON, June 30 The Chilean government wants to seal planned pension reforms before elections later in the year, but the complex scheme will need broader support, the country's finance minister said on Friday.
LONDON, June 30 Austria, Germany, Spain and France are all set to raise cash at debt auctions in the coming week.