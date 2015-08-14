(Adds finance minister comments)
By Foo Yun Chee and Alexander Saeedy
BRUSSELS Aug 14 Greek Finance Minister Euclid
Tsakalotos said on Friday that a bailout deal reached with the
country's international creditors will take Greece forward as it
will create a more stable financial system without harming bank
depositors.
"It takes Greece forward in the sense that the financial
system should be much more stable from now onwards. There is a
promise of recapitalisation of the banks, without any of the
depositors having to bail in or anything to worry about," he
told reporters.
"The process of reversing the negative effects of capital
controls will start very quickly and will speedily return the
banks to where they were before, hopefully on a far firmer
footing," Tsakalotos said.
The comments came after finance ministers from the euro zone
agreed, after six hours of talks, to lend Greece up to 86
billion euros.
However Tsakalotos said the success of the country's third
bailout will depend on how Greeks respond to the challenges of
tough reforms.
"Any deal is only as good as what you make of it. Let's hope
the Greek people will be able to make the best of this deal," he
said.
Tsakalotos also praised his fellow Greeks and the creditors
for their efforts, striking a different tone from his
predecessor Yanis Varoufakis, who angered other EU leaders with
his brash approach.
"This agreement is one that many have worked hard for. I
would like to thank from the bottom of my heart both people in
Greece and the technical teams and the advisers who have worked
for this deal, and also the institutions. Many Europeans have
worked for this deal," he said.
