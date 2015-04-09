PARIS, April 9 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Thursday that the government was committed to avoiding going into a primary deficit again and that it was restarting its privatisation programme.

"We are restarting the privatisation process as a programme making rational use of existing public assets," said Varoufakis, speaking in Paris. "What we are saying is the Greek state does not have the capacity to develop public assets."

He added: "We want private-public joint ventures ... but we want firstly to ensure that there is a minimum investment requirement commitment on behalf of the bidders ... secondly we want to retain a stake for the state so to have an income stream with which to finance pension funds."

Although he asked for the primary surplus target to be reviewed he insisted the Greek government did not want to have a primary deficit. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark John)