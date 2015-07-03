LONDON, July 3 The online retail currency
trading platform FXPro has imposed a higher margin on trading
the euro, most other major currencies and precious metals to
prevent traders from taking fresh speculative positions before
the Greek referendum.
"We have decided to increase margin requirements to 2
percent for trading the following instruments - euro crosses,
G20 currency crosses and precious metals," FXPro said in a
statement on Friday.
"These new margin requirements will only apply to new
positions that are placed between Friday, July 3, 2015, 12:00 to
Monday, July 6, 2015, 02:00 (server time)."
Traders said other online trading platforms and banks are
likely to follow suit, just as they did last weekend, as Greece
heads for a vote that could determine its future in the euro
zone.
The outcome, due late on Sunday, is likely to cause
volatility and sharp swings in early trading in Asia. The
measures put in place are aimed to limit possible losses.
The moves to impose higher margins follow a wide-ranging
reassessment of risks this year by major players in a market
which allows ordinary individuals to make highly leveraged bets
on moves in dozens of currencies and commodities just by
registering on websites.
A number of major players, including FXCM, IG and
Saxo Bank, lost millions in the 10-minute surge in the Swiss
franc on Jan. 15, the biggest moves in a major currency in the
era of free-floating exchange rates dating back to the 1970s.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Larry King)