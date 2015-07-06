PARIS, July 6 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras needs to make clear quickly what he wants to do following the 'No' vote in Sunday's referendum on a financial rescue package, French European Affairs Minister Harlem Desir said on Monday.

Talks with Greece must start soon and "on a serious basis", he said, adding that the Greek vote did not indicate a desire to leave the euro.

"What matters now is that talks (with eurozone officials) can restart soon in order to allow Greece to stay in the euro," Desir said on iTELE television. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, writing by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Andrew Heavens)