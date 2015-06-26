BRUSSELS, June 26 The leaders of Germany and
France discussed extending Greece's bailout programme and
providing financing with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on
Friday on the eve of a decisive meeting of euro zone finance
ministers, a French source said.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Francois Hollande had
a private meeting with Tsipras before the final session of an EU
summit in Brussels, urging Greece to accept a cash-for-reforms
deal on Saturday to unlock frozen aid and avert a default.
"On the substance, the gap is not so wide. They discussed
what has to be done today and tomorrow to conclude on issues
still to be settled relating to reforms, the extension of the
programme and the question of financing," the French source said
after the roughly 45-minute meeting.
Both Merkel and Hollande stressed that Saturday's meeting of
the Eurogroup was the decisive moment for a deal and there was
no need for another euro zone leaders' summit, the source said.
If necessary, they would have further contact with Tsipras
before finance ministers meet at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Saturday.
A Greek official said Tsipras told them he did not
understand why the creditors wanted to impose such harsh
conditions on Greeks.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing
by Alastair Macdonald)