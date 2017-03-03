ATHENS, March 3 Greece and its international
lenders have the political will to conclude a crucial review of
the country's bailout progress soon, French Prime Minister
Bernard Cazeneuve said on Friday.
"Greece and its partners have the political will and I
believe we will have positive results and good political
compromises in the near future," Cazeneuve said after meeting
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens.
Talks between Athens, the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund, on the country's fiscal and reform
progress have dragged on for months, reviving fears of a new
crisis in Europe. France helped Greece reach a vital bailout
deal with its lenders in 2015.
Tsipras said it was "totally feasible" to reach a
preliminarily deal by March 20, when euro zone finance ministers
are expected to meet again. But he also said Greece sought what
he called a "global solution", which would include debt relief
measures that will be implemented in the post-bailout period.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Renee Maltezou)