RIGA, April 24 There is room to discuss the size
of Greece's primary surpluses in coming years as long as they
remain surpluses, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin told
Reuters on Friday.
Sapin spoke before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers
at which they are to assess how much progress Greece and its
international creditors have made towards reaching an agreement
on a comprehensive package of reforms in exchange for funding.
"Every day that passes (without a deal) makes things more
complicated," Sapin said, adding: "We must avoid an accident."
Sapin said that there was room for manoeuvre on Greece's
primary surplus, the budget balance before debt servicing costs,
"as long as it remains positive."
