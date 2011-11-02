(Adds details, quotes)

PARIS Nov 2 France's European Affairs Minister Jean Leonetti said on Wednesday there was no question of the euro zone renegotiating Greece's bailout package, and the referendum Athens called on the deal should take place by mid-December if possible.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou announced the plebiscite on Monday, stunning markets and his global peers ahead of a G20 summit in Cannes, France.

Asked if the vote was needed by mid-December, Leonetti said: "It would be important that things are decided that way."

Euro zone leaders agreed the rescue plan last week, persuading Greece's private-sector bondholders to take a 50 percent loss on their investment.

Leonetti said it was inconceivable that the referendum would ask Greeks if they were in favour of the commitments for budget cuts that Athens has made.

"The referendum raises a fundamental question -- do you or do you not want to remain in the euro zone because if you do not accept the accord then that means not staying," Leonetti said.

"The ... decisions that were made (last week) cannot be renegotiated. They are a package that is the only way for Greece to emerge from the unsustainable debt that it has to bear."

($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Geert De Clercq, John Stonestreet)