PARIS, July 1 France will still try to reach a
goal with Greece before a referendum on Sunday, French Finance
Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday, hours before euro zone
finance ministers hold their second conference call in two days
to discuss Greece.
"Our aim is to find an agreement, before the referendum if
possible," Michel Sapin told RTL radio.
"Our aim is to see until the last minute whether it's
possible to find a deal that paves the way for a return to
stability in Greece and would reassure Europe and the world," he
said.
It is unclear how much the Wednesday call could achieve.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ruled out further
negotiations until after Sunday's referendum.
Sapin said it was incredibly complicated to find a deal and
that smaller EU countries which had gone through painful reforms
had taken the toughest approach towards Greece.
He said that a no vote in Greece would risk causing a Greek
exit from the euro zone but added: "Even if the no wins,
France's role would be to do everything to keep (Greece) in the
euro zone".
