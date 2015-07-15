PARIS, July 15 French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin on Wednesday played down a warning by the International
Monetary Fund that Greece would need more debt relief than that
offered by European governments so far, saying that was already
France's view.
"The IMF is saying the same thing as we are ... we cannot
help Greece if we maintain the same debt reimbursement burden on
the Greek economy," he told BFM TV.
Sapin said he understood that the IMF was calling for debt
relief but not an outright haircut.
An IMF study, first reported by Reuters, said EU countries
would have to give Greece a 30-year grace period on servicing
all its European debt, including new loans, and a dramatic
maturity extension - or else make annual transfers to the Greek
budget or accept "deep upfront haircuts" on existing loans.
(Reporting by Mark John and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by James
Regan)