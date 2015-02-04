PARIS Feb 4 French President Francois Hollande
said during a visit by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on
Wednesday that European Union rules and debt commitments must
apply to all.
Hollande said he respected the vote of the Greek people,
adding that it "underscored that austerity as the only
perspective and reality wasn't tolerable anymore."
"But there is also respect for European rules, which are
imposed on everyone, France too, and it's not always simple,"
Hollande said at the Elysee Palace with Tsipras at his side.
"And then respect for commitments that have been made in
connection to debts related to states."
Tsipras and Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis are meeting
senior officials across Europe this week to seek support for a
new agreement on Greece's debt.
