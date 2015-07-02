(Adds quotes)
PARIS, July 2 A "No" vote in Sunday's referendum
on cash-for-reforms proposals could lead to Greece leaving the
euro zone, while the bloc would immediately resume work on a
deal if the outcome was "Yes," France's finance minister said on
Thursday.
France had led a diplomatic push to reach a last-minute deal
before the Greek vote but gave up when Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras announced on Wednesday afternoon that he would press
ahead with the vote, Michel Sapin said.
"Up until yesterday, France was trying because we were
convinced it was possible to make a deal happen," he told iTELE
in an interview. But "you cannot reach a deal with someone who
tells you 'No'"
Euro zone finance ministers all agreed on that stance in a
conference call that followed Tsipras's comments, he said.
"The Greek people may choose to vote "No" - to what, I'm not
quite sure, but "No" nonetheless," Sapin said.
"If that's the case we would be entering unknown territory
and a downward economic spiral, above all for Greece. That may
lead -- although not automatically -- to Greece's exit from the
euro, which I don't believe would be good for Greece."
France wants Greece to stay in the euro, he added.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Marine Pennetier, Laurence
Frost; Editing by Catherine Evans)