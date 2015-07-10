UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MADRID, July 10 French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said he was reasonably optimistic that Greece would reach an aid-for-reforms deal with its creditors.
Speaking to journalists during a visit to Madrid, he also said major advances had occurred in recent days and that a discussion about Greece's debt burden was needed.
