PARIS, Sept 30 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Friday he will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming days to discuss Greece's debt troubles.

Following a meeting with Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in Paris, Sarkozy said he had been reassured by the Greek leader that Athens would deliver on its commitments in return for European aid.

Papandreou pledged full transparency in Greece's debt-cutting efforts as he left the presidential palace. (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur)