UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
PARIS, Sept 30 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Friday he will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming days to discuss Greece's debt troubles.
Following a meeting with Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in Paris, Sarkozy said he had been reassured by the Greek leader that Athens would deliver on its commitments in return for European aid.
Papandreou pledged full transparency in Greece's debt-cutting efforts as he left the presidential palace. (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.