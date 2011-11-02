PARIS Nov 2 French European Affairs Minister Jean Leonetti said on Wednesday that Greece should hold its euro zone referendum as soon as possible and preferably before mid-December.

Leonetti told Reuters that it was important that the referendum be held "as soon as possible". Asked if the referendum was needed by mid-December, he said: "It would be important that things are decided that way."

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou stunned euro zone leaders and markets ahead of a G20 summit in Cannes when he said on Monday that he would hold a referendum on new austerity measures agreed with its international lenders. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; editing by Geert De Clercq)