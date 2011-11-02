PARIS Nov 2 French European Affairs Minister
Jean Leonetti said on Wednesday that Greece should hold its euro
zone referendum as soon as possible and preferably before
mid-December.
Leonetti told Reuters that it was important that the
referendum be held "as soon as possible". Asked if the
referendum was needed by mid-December, he said: "It would be
important that things are decided that way."
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou stunned euro zone
leaders and markets ahead of a G20 summit in Cannes when he said
on Monday that he would hold a referendum on new austerity
measures agreed with its international lenders.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; editing by Geert De Clercq)