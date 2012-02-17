PARIS Feb 17 French Prime Minister Francois Fillon said on Friday that everything must be done to avoid a Greek default which would be painful for Europe, though he noted that there were some voices within the German government which diverged from this opinion.

"We must do absolutely everything to ensure there is no default in Greece. That would be dramatic for the Greeks themselves and dramatic for Europeans," Fillon told RTL radio.

Asked if there was a difference of opinion with Germany over this point, he said: "There is no divergence with the Chancellor (Angela Merkel), who absolutely shares our position, but we hear people sometimes in Germany express different opinions...within the German government."

"The Greeks have promised very important reforms ... The Europeans now have to keep their commitments. The bankers have agreed to waive 70 percent of the value of their bonds, the Europeans now have to keep their promises," he said. "To play with the default of Greece is very irresponsible." (Reporting By Daniel Flynn)