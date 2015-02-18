PARIS Feb 18 French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday that France would do everything possible to secure a deal on Greek debt with its European partners.

"We will do everything to come up with a deal between Greece and European institutions," Sapin told parliament. "It's in the interest of Greece, first of all ... and obviously if we ever headed towards a Greek exit from the euro it would be a serious political failure."

"I want there to be a swift deal to avoid any catastrophic situation and... I want us, Greece and us, to have the time to discuss a new programme." Sapin told parliament.

