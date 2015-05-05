PARIS May 5 French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said an agreement between Greece and its lenders was possible after talks in Paris with his Greek counterpart Yanis Varoufakis, part of a burst of diplomacy aimed at averting a funding crunch.

"This meeting with Yanis Varoufakis was important. Greek authorities are looking to send out messages," Sapin said in comments relayed in an email by his office.

"We are at a crucial moment and we have the scope to reach a good compromise ... There is no other solution than an accord." (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark John)