MADRID May 22 French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin on Friday said there was no possibility of a parallel
currency for Greece and that the debt-laden country and the euro
zone were moving closer to a deal before cash runs out in early
June.
"There is no plan B for Greece, there is no parallel
currency, there is only one single currency which is the euro,"
Sapin told journalists during a joint news conference with his
Spanish counterpart Luis de Guindos in Madrid.
"For us, it is a political question. We don't think the euro
zone was made to become smaller. It was made to bring
confidence," he added.
"Every week that passes makes it more necessary to reach a
deal so that Greece stays in the euro zone in conditions that
allow the previous programme to be closed but also to prepare
what comes next, and see how to accompany Greece from July
onwards... This means that we're moving forward," he also said.
