AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 5 Greece and
international creditors must find a compromise in the country's
debt crisis and not count only on support from the European
Central Bank, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said.
Speaking as Greeks voted in a referendum over whether to
accept more austerity, Macron said Greece and its creditors had
to find a compromise based on reforms while also making its debt
burden more sustainable.
"Whatever the vote, we must starting tomorrow respond with
political discussions to create a framework," Macron said at an
economics conference in Aix-en-Provence in southern France.
"It's not about taking refuge behind the ECB and others that
have already done more than enough," he added.
The ECB has said that it was prepared to take additional
actions in order to stabilise the situation if deemed necessary,
a pledge that ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure renewed
on Sunday at the same conference.
Macron told BFMTV that even if Greeks voted against aid from
its creditors in exchange for reforms that the country could not
automatically be forced to leave the euro zone.
Macron said that the Greek crisis had exposed that the euro
zone was not integrated enough, a problem that urgently needed
to be rectified despite deep reservations in many countries.
"The euro zone cannot last in its current state," he said.
"The euro zone has to move towards more integration or become a
fixed-rate currency union," Macron told journalists.
