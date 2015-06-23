ATHENS, June 23 Greece could agree to extending
the country's current bailout programme if its creditors
adequately address the country's funding needs, government
spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis said on Tuesday.
The government would agree if the creditors extend "the
current programme to have elements that solve the funding
problem as well," he told Mega TV.
Greece took a step back from the abyss on Monday with the
presentation of new budget proposals that euro zone members
welcomed as a basis for a possible agreement in the coming days
to unlock frozen aid and avert a looming default.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Matthias
Williams)