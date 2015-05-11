ATHENS May 11 Greece wants an increase in the
amount of T-bills it can issue to deal with a cash crunch as
part of a deal it is seeking with its euro zone partners and the
International Monetary Fund, its government spokesman said on
Monday.
"The Greek government is asking for the money it is eligible
for based on the agreements - the 7.2 billion euros ($8.0
billion) tranche (of remaining bailout funds)," Gabriel
Sakellaridis told reporters.
He said Athens also wants an increase in the cap on the
amount of T-bills it can issue as part of the deal it is seeking
with its lenders.
(1 US dollar = 0.8965 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)