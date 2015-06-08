KRUEN, Germany, June 8 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Monday there was not much time left for a debt
deal to keep Greece in the euro zone and that Europe was
prepared to show solidarity if Athens implemented economic
reforms.
Merkel said the Greek crisis had played a role in a
discussion of risks to the world economy at a summit of Group of
Seven (G7) industrialised democracies but she dismissed
comparisons with the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman
Brothers in 2008.
"We want Greece to remain part of the euro zone but we take
the clear position that solidarity with Greece requires that
Greece makes proposals and implements reforms," she said.
"There isn't much time left. Everyone is working
intensively. The day after tomorrow there will be opportunity to
discuss it with the Greek prime minister. Every day counts now,"
she said.
Greece's leftist government last week rejected proposals for
a cash-for-reforms deal put forward by European lenders and the
International Monetary Fund, but has yet to put forward its own
alternative to unlock aid funds that expire at the end of June.
(Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Noah Barkin)