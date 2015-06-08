(Repeats without changes to text)
KRUEN, Germany, June 8 U.S. President Barack
Obama said on Monday that Greeks need to make some "tough
political choices" and embrace difficult economic reforms to win
a debt deal with their country's international creditors.
Obama denied a report by an unidentified French official
that he had voiced concern about the strength of the dollar in a
discussion of the world economy at a summit of the Group of
Seven industrialised democracies in Germany.
"I did not say that and I make it a practice of not
commenting on the daily fluctuations of the dollar or any other
currency," he told a news conference.
On Greece, Obama said: "The Greeks are going to have to
follow through and make some tough political choices that will
be good for them long-term." At the same time, international
lenders should "recognise the extraordingary challenges" that
Greece faces and show flexibility to get a deal.
