ATHENS, July 9 The chief executive officer of Greece's natural gas company, DEPA, said on Thursday the utility could guarantee the unobstructed supply of gas supplies in the country.

"Taking into account the capabilities and restrictions in the banking system, DEPA has made provisions .. (and), it can guarantee the continued supply of the Greek market with natural gas," CEO Spyros Palaiogiannis told an energy conference in Athens. (Reporting By Aggeliki Koutantou)