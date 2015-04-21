ATHENS, April 21 Greece's energy minister said
Athens held "constructive" talks with the head of Russian gas
giant Gazprom on Tuesday, adding he hoped the two
sides would soon reach a deal on a pipeline that will bring
Russian gas to Europa via its territory.
"The pipeline is of big interest to our country and is among
our priorities," Panagiotis Lafazanis told reporters after a
meeting between Gazprom head Alexei Miller and Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras. Lafazanis met Miller separately earlier
on Tuesday.
"We are continuing talks with the Russian side and we hope
to reach an agreement very soon," Lafazanis said.
