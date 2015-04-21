* Energy minister says pipeline is a Greek priority
* Dijsselbloem says not viable alternative source of finance
* Gazprom says European companies interested in project
(Adds comments by Gazprom's head, Eurogroup head)
ATHENS, April 21 Greece held "constructive"
talks with the head of Russian gas giant Gazprom who
visited Athens on Tuesday and hopes that the two sides would
soon reach a deal on a pipeline that will bring Russian gas to
Europa via its territory.
Greece expressed interest in the pipeline during talks
between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Russian President
Vladimir Putin in Moscow this month, and was hoping Russia would
give the country advance funds for the project based on future
profits it could earn from the pipeline's operation.
Gazprom's Chief Executive Alexei Miller did not make any
reference to any advance payments to Greece from the pipeline in
comments made to reporters on Tuesday after meeting Tsipras.
Greece is fast running out of cash and hopes to strike a
deal with its EU/IMF lenders on a reform plan that will unlock
fresh aid under its 240 billion euro bailout.
Russia on Saturday denied a German media report that
suggested the gas pipeline deal could add up to 5 billion euros
to Athens' depleted state coffers.
"The pipeline is of big interest to our country and is among
our priorities," Greek Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis told
reporters. Lafazanis earlier met Miller separately.
"We are continuing talks with the Russian side and we hope
to reach an agreement very soon," Lafazanis said, describing the
talks as constructive.
Lafazanis declined to comment when asked by reporters about
any advance payments.
After aborting a $40 billion South Stream pipeline last
year, Russia is now pushing ahead with plans to build the
so-called Turkish Stream project to Turkey and further out to
Greece via the Black Sea, in line with its plans to stop
exporting gas via Ukraine by 2019.
"The project can be implemented by a Russia-EU consortium.
There are European companies now which are interested in this
project", Miller told reporters in comments translated from
Russian.
Miller said Gazprom would pump up to 47 billion cubic metres
(bcm) via Greece through the pipeline, which would be
implemented strictly according to the EU law.
Gazprom warned the European Union this month against moves
to block its plans to bypass Ukraine as a transit country for
its gas to Europe.
Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday that
Russia was not a viable alternative source of financing for
Greece.
"They are discussing a gas pipeline," Dijsselbloem told
broadcaster RTL. "My information is that that deal isn't in
place yet and that it won't lead to big payments in advance".
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou Editing by
Karolina Tagaris and Alison Williams)