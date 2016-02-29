ATHENS, Feb 29 Greece's economy expanded by 0.1
percent in last year's final quarter versus a previously
estimated 0.6 contraction, data by the country's statistics
service ELSTAT showed on Monday.
The data showed the 173 billion euro economy shrank at an
annual 0.8 percent pace in the fourth quarter, at a slower clip
than a previous -1.9 percent flash estimate.
A previously reported 1.4 percent contraction in the third
quarter was upwardly revised to -1.2 percent after updated
government data, ELSTAT said.
KEY FIGURES Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Q2 2015 Q1 2015
GDP (q/q, pct) +0.1 -1.2* 0.3* 0.0*
GDP (y/y, pct) -0.8 -1.7* 0.9* 0.3
---------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
*revised
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)