ATHENS, Aug 29 Greece's economy grew by 0.2
percent in April-to-June compared to the first quarter, a
statistics service (ELSTAT) official said on Monday, downwardly
revising a previous 0.3 percent flash estimate released earlier
this month.
The seasonally adjusted data showed the economy contracted
at an annual 0.9 percent pace in the second quarter, at a
slightly faster clip than a previous -0.7 percent estimate
released earlier this month.
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q4 2015 Q3 2015
GDP (q/q, pct) 0.2* -0.2* 0.2 -1.1
GDP (y/y, pct) -0.9* -1.0* -0.8* -1.7
--------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)