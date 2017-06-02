ATHENS, June 2 Greece's economy grew 0.4 percent
in January-to-March compared to last year's final quarter,
statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Friday, upwardly revising a
previous -0.1 percent flash estimate released last month.
The seasonally adjusted data also showed the economy grew at
an annual 0.4 percent pace in the first quarter, revised up from
a previous -0.5 percent estimate.
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016
GDP (q/q, pct) 0.4 -1.1* 0.7* 0.4* -0.8*
GDP (y/y, pct) 0.4 -1.0* 2.1* -0.4 -0.8*
-------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)