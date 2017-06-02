U.S. stock market gets relief from strong fund flows - trade group

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stock fund flows rebounded in the latest week, providing succor to markets after multibillion dollar withdrawals in the prior week, data from trade group Investment Company Institute (ICI) showed on Wednesday. Equity funds based in the United States pulled in $27.3 billion during the week ended June 14, driven chiefly by demand for exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Debt funds attracted $7.7 billion in their 25th straight week of infl