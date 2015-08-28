(Adds details, economist comment) ATHENS, Aug 28 Greece's economy grew 0.9 percent in the second quarter, compared with previous flash estimate of 0.8 percent earlier this month, helped by consumer spending and net exports, data showed on Friday. Analysts say the data supports a more favourable outlook for the year as a whole than the official forecast for a 2.3 percent contraction and confirms that despite political upheaval, Greece has not returned to a recession in 2015. "Capital controls and a higher fiscal burden will weigh on consumption in the second half. But the reading will cushion the full-year performance from an expected slowdown in economic activity in the second half," National Bank economist Nikos Magginas said. Consumption grew 1.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, with net exports helped by a 4.9 percent fall in imports compared with the previous three-month period. Exports rose just 0.1 percent. "Consumer spending was the main driver, its resilience amid a period of uncertainty helped by the contained fiscal drag and a favourable impact on household budgets from lower oil prices," Magginas said. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES Q2 2015 Q1 2015 Q4 2014 Q3 2014 Q2 2014 GDP (q/q, pct) 0.9 0.1* -0.2 0.9* -0.1 GDP (y/y, pct) 1.6 0.6* 1.4 1.4* 0.2 --------------------------------------------------------------- Source: ELSTAT *revised (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Ireland)