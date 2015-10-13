ATHENS, Oct 13 Greece's economy grew by 0.7
percent in 2014, down from a previous estimate of 0.8 percent
released in March, revised data from the country's statistics
service ELSTAT showed on Tuesday.
The economy is forecast to contract by 2.3 percent this
year.
Economy Minister George Stathakis said last week that the
recession could be shallower as the economy will benefit from a
strong tourism and a milder impact than expected from capital
controls imposed in late June.
Greece also revised figures for 2011, 2012 and 2013 gross
domestic output, incorporating updated data and the results of a
2011 census.
Following is a breakdown of GDP y/y change:
(%)
2011 2012 2013 2014
-9.1 -7.3 -3.2 0.7
previous estimates:
2011 2012 2013 2014
-8.9 -6.6 -3.9 0.8
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Paul Taylor)