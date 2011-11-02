(Corrects source from finance minister to spokesman)

BERLIN Nov 2 Germany said on Wednesday it was still an open question whether the next tranche of international aid for Greece could be paid out before the planned referendum, but Greece did not appear to need the money until mid-December.

"The tranche has not yet been paid. That is the situation today. How things proceed is yet to be seen. But according to everything we hear from Greece, there is no urgent need for the payout until mid-December, more or less," said German Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus.

Greece had been due to receive an 8 billion euro aid tranche from the European Union and International Monetary Fund in the middle of November, before its surprise decision to call a referendum on the latest bailout plan for Greece.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said Greek Prime Minister Papandreou should have advised last week's twin summits of such a plan. He said it was vital the period before then "must not be wasted time" for the euro zone.

Greece must show a sense of responsibility in exchange for solidarity shown by the international community, added Seibert. (Reporting by Stephen Brown)